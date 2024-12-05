Brokers Offer Predictions for TSE:FTT Q1 Earnings

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Finning International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get Finning International alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price objective on Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of FTT opened at C$38.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Finning International has a one year low of C$34.28 and a one year high of C$45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.43.

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.