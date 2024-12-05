Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

