BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,709 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE UDR opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.87.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 459.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

View Our Latest Report on UDR

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.