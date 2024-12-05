BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.84. BitFuFu shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 75,215 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on BitFuFu in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in BitFuFu in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in BitFuFu by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BitFuFu in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

