Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Trading Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.80 and last traded at $89.38. 743,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,056,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.62.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 190.9% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 632.1% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 53.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

