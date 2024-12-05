Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 57,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 55,832 shares.The stock last traded at $71.70 and had previously closed at $66.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BLTE. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Belite Bio from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Belite Bio from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Belite Bio Trading Up 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -64.59 and a beta of -1.64.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Belite Bio by 103.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $6,761,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

