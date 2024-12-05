Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 276 ($3.51).

BARC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.43) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, September 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Get Barclays alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Barclays

Insider Buying and Selling at Barclays

Barclays Price Performance

In other Barclays news, insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.16), for a total value of £272,415.96 ($346,144.80). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £108,318.73 ($137,634.98). Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 262.10 ($3.33) on Friday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 136.50 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 268.33 ($3.41). The company has a market cap of £38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,008.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 245.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.64.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.