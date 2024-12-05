Barclays Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $800.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $703.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PH. UBS Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $842.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.87.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $695.10. 51,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,016. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $431.98 and a 1 year high of $712.42. The company has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $661.02 and its 200 day moving average is $588.91.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total transaction of $3,457,209.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. The trade was a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

