Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Trading Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.01. 653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

Bank of Queensland Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Bank of Queensland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

