Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) General Counsel Sells $118,226.86 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 5,561 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $118,226.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,825 shares in the company, valued at $889,199.50. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $571.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.05 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 157.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

