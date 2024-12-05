Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Jeffrey C. Kunins Sells 2,304 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.79, for a total transaction of $1,508,636.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,168,016.18. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock traded up $17.52 on Wednesday, hitting $687.39. The company had a trading volume of 924,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,733. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.02 and a 12-month high of $689.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.31.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.33.

View Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.