AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) CEO Sells $483,097.80 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Praeger sold 42,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $483,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,381,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,343,776.20. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $13.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVDX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point raised AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

