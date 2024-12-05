AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) CEO Sells $483,097.80 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Praeger sold 42,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $483,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,381,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,343,776.20. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
AvidXchange Price Performance
Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $13.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
About AvidXchange
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.
