Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,334,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,328 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,098,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,917,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,521,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.91.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $11,692,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,200. This trade represents a 54.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,862.45. This represents a 20.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $303.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.12 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.30. The firm has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.12. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.74%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

