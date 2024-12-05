Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEAM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $19.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $287.50. 3,098,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,157. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.14 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $287.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 143,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,482,294.26. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,311,658.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,116,584.40. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,694 shares of company stock valued at $52,194,040. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 590.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 37,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,986 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 245,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,350,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

