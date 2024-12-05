Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of ASTE opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.47. Astec Industries has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

