Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 5,537.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,358.33 ($80.79).

Several analysts have recently commented on AHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($78.14) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($88.95) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($82.59) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,880 ($74.71), for a total value of £58,800 ($74,714.10). 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 6,382 ($81.09) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,399.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,653 ($59.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,446 ($81.91). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,973.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,601.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.75.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

