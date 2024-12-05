Ascent Group LLC Decreases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. This trade represents a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $211.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.54.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

