ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Director Laura Shawver Sells 14,772 Shares

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) Director Laura Shawver sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $203,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,257.50. The trade was a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laura Shawver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Laura Shawver sold 97,244 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,318,628.64.

NASDAQ:SPRY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. 974,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.88. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $18.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 779,969 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,603,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 653,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 288,021 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

