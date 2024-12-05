Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $825,300.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,666.90. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Arista Networks Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,842,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,889,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.74 and its 200 day moving average is $358.46. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $108.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $96.25 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $85.25 to $123.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
