Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $825,300.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,666.90. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,842,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,889,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.74 and its 200 day moving average is $358.46. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $108.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $96.25 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $85.25 to $123.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

