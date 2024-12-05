Argan (NYSE:AGX) Issues Earnings Results

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.74, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. Argan had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AGX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $148.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.27. Argan has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $165.33.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital cut Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGX

Insider Activity

In other Argan news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,962.40. This trade represents a 21.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $602,383.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,015,962.45. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794 over the last ninety days. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.