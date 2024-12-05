Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

