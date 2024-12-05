AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.38, but opened at $25.16. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 17,913 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANAB shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $732.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.58. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,440.66. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $347,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $279,536.40. This trade represents a 55.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,440 shares of company stock worth $892,936 over the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 700.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 444.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 81.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 680.5% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

