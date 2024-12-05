Analyzing BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) and BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and BG Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova -87.17% -35.30% -24.52% BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Teknova and BG Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 1 1 0 2.50 BG Medicine 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alpha Teknova presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.26%. Given BG Medicine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BG Medicine is more favorable than Alpha Teknova.

13.8% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of BG Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha Teknova has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BG Medicine has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Teknova and BG Medicine”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $36.68 million 11.58 -$36.78 million ($0.74) -10.77 BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BG Medicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpha Teknova.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It provides lab essentials which provides chemical formulations for use in biological research and drug discovery; and clinical solutions, a custom product used in the development and production of protein therapies, gene therapies, mRNA vaccines, and diagnostic kits. The company serves its products to life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, as well as academic and government research institutions. Alpha Teknova, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

About BG Medicine

BG Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., and Alere Inc. for the automated instrument versions of galectin-3 test; and a strategic collaboration with Abbott Laboratories to develop and commercialize galectin-3 assay kits, and related control kits and calibrators. The company was formerly known as Beyond Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to BG Medicine, Inc. in October 2004. BG Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

