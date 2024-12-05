Analysts Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT at $51.54

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get International Paper alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $57.72 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 158.12%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $35,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,896.55. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $115,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at $882,996.40. This trade represents a 11.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,040 shares of company stock valued at $540,104. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 112,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.