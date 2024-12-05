Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:NOA Q2 Earnings

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.25.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$28.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$761.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$22.68 and a twelve month high of C$34.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.47.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.68 per share, with a total value of C$80,272.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $320,617. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.