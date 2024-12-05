Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives $30.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Scotiabank raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 479.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 90,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $9,495,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

