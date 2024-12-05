American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

American Tower has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 96.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.16. 2,187,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.75. The company has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 87.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower has a 12 month low of $170.46 and a 12 month high of $243.56.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

