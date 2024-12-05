American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $108.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEP. UBS Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.8 %

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Shares of AEP stock opened at $96.25 on Monday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.89. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,902,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,524,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,655,000 after buying an additional 352,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,866,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,549,000 after buying an additional 1,087,163 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,543,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,191,000 after purchasing an additional 341,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 109.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,753,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.