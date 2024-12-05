American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) COO Adam Wyll Sells 30,238 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) COO Adam Wyll sold 30,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $853,316.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,690.90. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AAT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 324,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,886. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.30. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAT. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 200.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 39,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

