Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Up 5.9% – What’s Next?

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.37. 1,110,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,814,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Altimmune Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $700.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter worth about $674,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 93.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 75,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 74,194 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 197,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 77.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

