alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €7.10 ($7.47) and last traded at €7.02 ($7.39), with a volume of 419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €6.98 ($7.35).
The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.59.
Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.
