Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 504 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 504 ($6.40). Approximately 233,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,485,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 504.50 ($6.41).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 504 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 483.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £591.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3,876.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.