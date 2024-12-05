Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 890,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 290,749 shares.The stock last traded at $45.88 and had previously closed at $41.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $77,474.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $35,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,426. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,555 shares of company stock worth $631,475. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 334,657 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 110.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after acquiring an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 169,619 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 867.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 123,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 172.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 56,962 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.