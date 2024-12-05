Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 23.78, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interests in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

