Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Stephen Bohanon Sells 15,491 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Bohanon sold 15,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $594,389.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,287.48. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Bohanon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, Stephen Bohanon sold 15,605 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $492,961.95.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

ALKT stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.65. 1,777,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,658. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -84.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,860,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,115,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alkami Technology by 56.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 392,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alkami Technology

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.