Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$87.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$82.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.99. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$71.31 and a 12-month high of C$87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.73 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

