Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young Sells 10,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 206,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,969.18. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Jonathan Young sold 50,716 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $1,601,104.12.

On Monday, October 14th, Jonathan Young sold 40,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,206,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $281,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jonathan Young sold 568 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $14,870.24.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Read Our Latest Report on AKRO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.