Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 500 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $68,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at $25,218,158.14. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Airbnb Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of ABNB stock opened at $139.07 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $34,982,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 86.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,744,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1,231.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
