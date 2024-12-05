Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $141.23 and last traded at $141.61. Approximately 8,209,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 54,234,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $233.67 billion, a PE ratio of 129.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

