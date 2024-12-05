Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Admiral Group Stock Performance
Shares of AMIGY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $39.27.
About Admiral Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Admiral Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Rivian Stock Gathers Momentum for a Promising Comeback
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Rocket Lab: A Top-Performing Space Stock With Growth Potential
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Top Tax-Efficient Investments to Maximize Your Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.