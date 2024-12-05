Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMIGY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $39.27.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

