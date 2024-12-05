9,927 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,927 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 132.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in MasTec by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $268,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 64.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 494.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.62.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $143.03 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 127.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,159,310. This trade represents a 6.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $104,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,140,916.08. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,823 shares of company stock worth $7,493,301 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.