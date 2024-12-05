9,831 Shares in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFS opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $422.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.2052 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

