450,815 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,622,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of MGM Resorts International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $97,725,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,599 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 174.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after buying an additional 706,159 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $21,149,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 207.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 656,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after buying an additional 442,975 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at $210,716,912.16. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $37.51 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.