3i Group (LON:III) Insider Buys £146.72 in Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai bought 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,668 ($46.61) per share, with a total value of £146.72 ($186.43).

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Jasi Halai acquired 5 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,265 ($41.49) per share, with a total value of £163.25 ($207.43).

On Monday, September 30th, Jasi Halai purchased 4 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,346 ($42.52) per share, with a total value of £133.84 ($170.06).

3i Group Stock Up 0.1 %

3i Group stock opened at GBX 3,744 ($47.57) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,378.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,162.65. The company has a market cap of £36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 943.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. 3i Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,223 ($28.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,771.10 ($47.92).

3i Group Cuts Dividend

3i Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.50 ($0.39) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,536.52%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

