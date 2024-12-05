3,750 Shares in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Bought by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Campbell Soup by 19.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 159.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 15.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 78.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

