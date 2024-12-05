25,049 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Aramark by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aramark by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Aramark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 445,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ARMK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Aramark Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.01%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Stories

