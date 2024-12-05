1,947,813 Shares in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,947,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of MannKind as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 134,937 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 511.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 74,189 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter worth $546,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 15.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 251,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 115,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Leerink Partners started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded MannKind to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In related news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 67,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $456,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,075,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,175.76. This trade represents a 5.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $403,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 967,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,181.94. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,587 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MannKind Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.86 and a beta of 1.28.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Further Reading

