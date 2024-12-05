1,609 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Purchased by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 964.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance
Shares of SSO opened at $99.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.38. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $99.79.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.
