150,000 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Riposte Capital LLC

Riposte Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,642,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Riposte Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $83.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $87.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $18,541,853.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,533,578.24. This trade represents a 16.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 740,662 shares of company stock worth $59,869,133. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

