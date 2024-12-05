10,000 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Match Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $32.86 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03.
In other Match Group news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $25,319.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,900.78. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.
